Fundraiser started to bury 6-year-old fatally shot while playing outside house in KCK

Family members of the 6-year-old boy fatally shot while playing outside of his Kansas City, Kansas, home have started a fundraiser to help with burial costs.

On Wednesday evening, the child, Sir’Antonio Brown, was killed, according to witnesses, when three masked gunmen exited a car in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue and a volley of gunfire followed.

The online fundraiser was started on GoFundMe by Brown’s godmother on Friday.

“His mother and the rest of our family appreciates all the support,” the webpage says. “We want his name known worldwide as no child deserves to have their life taken away due to any type of violence.”

Family told The Star the 6-year-old was a kindergartner at West Park Elementary School. He loved karate, the thrill of bikes and food, and loved his family, his great-aunt Shawna Davis-Scott said during an interview Thursday.

“Down to his grandmother, his mother, his sisters, his aunties, his uncles, his cousins — that 6-year-old felt like he was the protector,” she said, adding that he always wanted to know that everyone was OK.

Kansas City, Kansas, homicide detectives continued on Friday to investigate the killing as those responsible had yet to be found. Department leaders, including Chief Karl Oakman, have highlighted the brazenness of killing a child in broad daylight in the context of broader gun-violence issues.

Police have also said they are devoting as many resources as possible to finding the suspects and have received helpful information toward identifying them thanks to the community.

The suspects sought by police were believed to be using a maroon-colored Subaru Legacy. Police located the vehicle on the Missouri side of the state line on Thursday after publicly sharing still images from area surveillance cameras.

Kansas City, Kansas police continued to ask anyone with information about the case to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice and Katie Moore contributed to this report.