Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kansas City; juvenile charged with murder

A fundraiser has been launched for a Kansas City chef who was fatally shot Saturday and leaves behind four children.

Andre Stephens, 40, was killed Saturday night. A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder.

The GoFundMe page said Stephens’ sudden death has left his wife and children shocked and struggling financially.

According to the page, Stephens was born and raised in the metro area and attended Paseo High School. He worked as an executive chef and provided for his wife of four years, three daughters and one son.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser has collected $75 in donations of a $20,000 goal. A funeral service is scheduled for April 30.

GoFundMe is working with the page’s organizer to ensure the donations go to the Stephens family, said Leigh Lehman, a spokeswoman for the company.

Fatal shooting

Kansas City police were dispatched to a reported shooting at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to a home in the 7900 block of Longview Road.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Stephens suffering from serious injuries, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

They transported him to an area hospital where he died shortly after, she said.

A 14-year-old suspect was brought into custody and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, said Valerie Hartman, a spokeswoman for Jackson County Circuit Court.

Since the suspect is under the age of 18, their name will not be released.

The person remains at the Juvenile Detention Center and will appear for a pre-trial conference on May 4 at the Family Justice Center, Hartman said.

Stephens was one of three people fatally shot Saturday in Kansas City.

There have been 46 homicides in Kansas City so far this year. At this time last year, the city had recorded 45 homicides. Last year was the second deadliest year on record for homicides, according to data tracked by The Star.