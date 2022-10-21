Fundraiser started for family of woman, mother of 5 found dead in KC murder-suicide case

A fundraiser has been started for a mother of five who was found dead Sunday in Kansas City’s Northland in what police said Thursday was a murder-suicide.

Kansas City police were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the area of N.E. 48th Street and Randolph Road. Officers were led to a wooded area where two gunshot victims were found.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as Misty Brockman, 40, and Kevin Moore, 42.

Police announced Thursday that the medical examiner’s office had preliminary ruled the case as a murder-suicide, but said homicide detectives were still investigating.

According to a GoFundMe page, Brockman had five young sons.

“Everything will be given to the boys to help them along this difficult journey they have ahead,” the page said.