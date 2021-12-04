Fundraiser started to help bury 7-year-old girl shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

The family of the 7-year-old girl killed Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses in Illinois.

Cariya Reed was shot and killed after the suspected shooter, Keith Johnson, Jr., 38, allegedly barricaded himself inside a home with Reed and her 3-year-old brother after shooting their mother, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Before going to the apartment, Johnson allegedly shot Reed’s mother at a nearby park.

“My sweet, adorable and loving niece, Cariya is and will always be the light of our lives, and the joy of our hearts; and to lose her so senselessly has broken our heart and spirit,” the post by organizer Kiamaya Pittman said. “Please help us as we wrap our minds and hearts around having to lay our little Angel, Cariya to rest.”

The fundraiser has received $4,185 of the $10,000 goal as of Saturday afternoon.

No motive has been disclosed by authorities about what may have led to the shootings. But the situation appears to have been a deadly domestic issue, as those involved resided in the same Kansas City, Kansas, home.

On Wednesday, police were called around 7 a.m. to the scene of a reported shooting at Welborn Park, near North 55th Street and Jodee Lane. A neighbor who lives across the street from the park alerted authorities to the shooting, Wyandotte County Undersheriff Bob Gunja said at the time.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the abdomen. The woman, described as being in her late 20s, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators then went to a nearby apartment complex near North 55th Street and Everett Avenue. Three gunshots were heard by authorities as they were approaching.

The sheriff’s department requested the help of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, who used a robot to enter the apartment about an hour after the gunshots were heard.

Police found the children and the suspect inside the residence. The suspect and girl were dead and the boy, who had been shot, was taken to a hospital.

The boy and his mother were last listed in critical condition.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).