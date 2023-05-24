Fundraiser stole money from terminally-ill Lake Norman girl, NC authorities say

A woman accused of raising money for a terminally ill girl — then stealing it — is back in North Carolina and now faces felony charges.

Tammy Ann Domenick, 53, scammed Mooresville residents, businesses and families with a seemingly legitimate fundraiser, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release. But after the event Domenick fled to Arizona, police said.

More than $29,000 is unaccounted for, Iredell authorities said in January, when charges were first filed.

She was arrested and after a lengthy court fight, she was extradited to North Carolina last Thursday, according to police. She faces eight felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and is being held on a $210,000 bond.

Domenick’s offenses began in January 2022, according to police. She befriended the family of a girl battling vanishing white matter disease and asked to organize a fundraiser, Queen City News reported in January of this year. The girl, now in kindergarten, was expected to live to 6 years old, according to the station.

Domenick touted “LKN Fest,” the “major event” expected to raise funds to pay for the girl’s medical expenses, according to police.

She’d done this before — in New York, Domenick told the family, according to police. But the vendors and family soon realized the event was “not what Domenick had advertised,” according to the news release.

She vanished, and none of the money or various gifts, including clothes, health products and food, were accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Iredell County detective traced Domenick to Arizona, where she’d started an identical scheme, according to police.