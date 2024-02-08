Fundraiser Supports Your Back and McAlester Bands

Feb. 7—If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. McAlester Schools Band is excited to announce it will be hosting a one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For one day only, the high school will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4mcalester24.

There will be 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail.

Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets, CordaRoy's Convertible chairs and mattress protectors will be available as well.

Brands like Simmons Beautyrest, Wellsville, and Southerland come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser.

Delivery is available. Best of all, the McAlester Schools Band benefits from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $50 million.

What: McAlester Schools Band Mattress Fundraiser

Where: McAlester High School

When: Saturday, March 2nd, 10am — 5pm

Link: bit.ly/beds4mcalester24

Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://vimeo.com/637591323

Contact chris.brobst@cfsbeds.com or call (918) 361-6992 for more information.