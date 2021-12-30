Fundraiser underway for Frederick shooting victim's family

Dec. 30—An online fundraiser is in the works to support the family of a 21-year-old Frederick man who police say was gunned down in a Burger King Sunday after he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.

"Jaion Antonio Penamon was a loving son, brother and uncle," a GoFundMe titled "Help Jaion's Family After This Tragedy" reads. "He was an example to his peers and family by exuding respect and positivity for others and himself. A young man, 21 years old, who loved basketball, spending time with friends and most of all, being with his family."

Within three hours of the fundraiser's creation, more than 275 donors raised more than $11,300.

The Frederick Police Department responded at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to 101 Routzahn's Way in Frederick to find Penamon shot twice in the upper body in the vestibule of the restaurant. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Darin Tyler Robey, 20, of Frederick, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and four firearms related offenses in the shooting. He is being held without bail. Police allege Robey was having an argument with a female employee in the Burger King when Penamon tried to intervene and was shot.

Penamon's loved ones view him as a hero.

"After trying to break up a domestic dispute he was shot and subsequently taken away from this world," the GoFundMe page reads. "Jaion, now a fallen hero, has left his family heartbroken and lost. His siblings, cousins and especially his mother are grief stricken over this unexpected loss."

FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said Wednesday the police did not have any updates on the investigation. Robey has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27.

