Fundraising for new Appleton Public Library reaches $10.6 million as project stays on track

Reader question: Has Appleton raised the $12 million in private funds needed for the construction of the new library?

Answer: The Appleton Public Library capital campaign, led by the nonprofit organization Friends of Appleton Public Library, has raised $10.6 million of the $12 million goal thus far.

The Friends group kicked off the public phase of the Building Beyond Words campaign in November. For a limited time, philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus will match every donation up to $500,000.

Library Director Colleen Rortvedt said the money raised to date is "something that we should be really proud of."

"What's especially great is that people of all levels are giving," Rortvedt told me. "That's what makes a library unique. It's a place for everybody, and it means a lot to have so many people want to be a part of it."

Brad Smith, president and vice chair of Microsoft, is the lead donor for the new library, pledging $3 million. Smith moved to Appleton as a teen and attended Appleton West High School.

Six other major donors to the library project have been identified.

Nienhaus: $1.5 million, including the $500,000 in matching funds

Boldt Family Fund: $1 million

John and Julie Schmidt Family: $1 million

Mike Van Asten: $750,000

Barbara and Bill Kelly: $500,000

Stephanie Long and Andrew Hetzel: $500,000

The money for the $40.4 million renovation and expansion project at 225 N. Oneida St. is coming from three sources: Appleton property taxes ($26.4 million), fundraising by the Friends group ($12 million) and the American Rescue Plan Act ($2 million).

Work began in August with interior demolition. The foundations for the addition have been poured, and contractors now are doing interior framing and plumbing. The wells for the geothermal system will be drilled in the spring.

"Things are going well with the construction and continue to stay on task," Library project manager Dean Gazza said.

Rortvedt and Gazza said the project remains on schedule for substantial completion by late 2024 and an opening of the new library in early 2025.

The library closed its doors in April 2022 in preparation for construction and temporarily moved to the former Best Buy at 2411 S. Kensington Drive. The lease on that space expired in December, forcing the library to relocate a second time. It will reopen Monday in the former Habitat ReStore at 3000 E. College Ave.

