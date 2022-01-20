Fundraising effort for deputies nears $3K

Jan. 20—THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is raising money for the medical bills deputies incurred from an incident in which two of them were shot.

Thomas County Sheriff's investigator Josh Smith has started a GoFundMe page for Sgt. Brandon Hill, Cpl. Ray Sturrup and Deputy Josh Fletcher.

As of Thursday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $2,900.

The three deputies were serving a warrant for probation violation on Tyler Henderson on the night of January 10. According to authorities, Henderson grabbed one of the deputies' weapons and shot at all three, hitting Hill and Fletcher.

The bullet, according to the GoFundMe page, missed Hill's protective vest by less than an inch. Hill suffered several broken ribs and a broken sternum.

After surgery, he was released from the hospital on January 17.

Fletcher was hit by a bullet that struck his protective vest, resulting in a large bruise and swelling.

Sturrup was shot at, at nearly point-blank range, but was not struck.

Henderson fled and remained at large as a massive manhunt searched for him. He eventually was convinced to turn himself in Sunday, January 16, and he turned in the weapon he took from one of the deputies.

Henderson faces a litany of charges, including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges are possible.

Bond for Henderson was denied Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the money will be split evenly among the three deputies. Money raised in excess of the goal will be used to purchase backup firearms for the deputies and uncovered medical expenses.