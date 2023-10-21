Funds being raised for families affected from street racing crash
The Hornets rookie admitted he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
Black founders raised 0.13% of all capital allocated to U.S. startups in Q3, according to Crunchbase. There seems to have been an overall dip in venture capital funding this Q3, but, as we’ve covered, funding to Black founders has been consistently declining since 2020. "Unfortunately, the venture industry is moving in the wrong direction here,” Gené Teare, the senior data editor at Crunchbase, told TechCrunch.
This ultra-potent set has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Be prepared whatever comes your way — this genius gadget can spark it up even in high winds.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
It's become increasingly evident that two parallel AI universes are forming between the U.S. and China. While the U.S. has spawned notable players like OpenAI and Anthropic, China has its own emerging candidates. One of these foundation model developers, Zhipu AI, announced today that it has raised 2.5 billion yuan ($340 million) in total financing to date this year.
Ford has issued recalls for the Explorer for a faulty axle mounting bolt, and for the Mach-E for an overheating battery contactor.
OpenAI has "discussed and debated quite extensively" when to release a tool that can determine whether an image was made with DALL-E 3, OpenAI's generative AI art model, or not. "There's this question of putting out a tool that's somewhat unreliable, given that decisions it could make could significantly affect photos, like whether a work is viewed as painted by an artist or inauthentic and misleading," Agarwal said. Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference that the classifier is "99%" reliable at determining if an unmodified photo was generated using DALL-E 3.
Earlier this year, Palestinian-American filmmaker Khitam Jabr posted a handful of Reels about her family’s trip to the West Bank. In the short travel vlogs, Jabr shared snippets of Palestinian culture, from eating decadent meals to dancing at her niece’s wedding. “I hadn’t been in a decade, so it’s just like, life abroad,” Jabr told TechCrunch.
On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.
Roku stock tumbled on fresh concerns about the ad market recovery.
Netflix reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Tibbetts has 13 seasons of experience as an NBA assistant.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.
The Canadian company weathered a series of storms in the mid-2010s, but grew into a cross-generational, multi-sport brand.
Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall, and other lawmakers are calling on the White House to crack down on the use of crypto to finance terrorism.
The company claims the technology will also improve safety, though robots in their warehouses have been previously linked to more injuries.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.