Funds flock to Southeast Asian startups as China loses sheen

A man passes the city skyline during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore
Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui
·3 min read

By Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian startups are enjoying a boom in fundraising exercises by venture and buyout funds that are chasing bigger returns and turning away from regulatory turmoil in Chinese markets, even at the risk of slower growth.

Firms such as Insignia Ventures Partners and SoftBank-backed East Ventures are among those that have raised a combined total of billions for startups over the past year as the region's 650 million people take to digital platforms.

"Some of the world's largest institutions are coming up with strategies now to invest and deploy capital into regions like Southeast Asia, which six to seven years ago may not have even had the ability to absorb cheques of a large enough size," said Vishal Harnal, a managing partner at venture fund 500 Global, with $2.8 billion in assets.

Harnal was one of the scores of investors gathered in Singapore this week at SuperReturn Asia, a private equity and venture capital conference, for whom Southeast Asia tops the investment rankings.

"Today, there's much stronger appetite for India and Southeast Asia," Joel Thickins, co-managing partner at TPG Capital Asia, told Reuters.

Led by Indonesia, Southeast Asia's internet economy is forecast to double to $363 billion by 2025 from an end-2021 estimate of $174 billion in gross merchandise volume, a report has cited Google, Temasek and Bain & Company as saying.

Ridehailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings listed on Nasdaq in December after a $40-billion merger, while Indonesian rival GoTo, raised $1.1 billion in a domestic listing this year.

This month, digital financial services group Fazz raised $100 million and Indonesia's Xendit, which bills itself as Southeast Asia's alternative to payments processor Stripe, announced fund-raising of $300 million in May.

The enthusiasm persists despite due diligence for startups that requires many months while valuations are under pressure, investors said.

"For want of a better word, FOMO is also present," added Harnal, referring to the "fear of missing out" he saw motivating many institutional investors who lost out on "phenomenal" returns as they were late in backing entrepreneurs in China.

DIVERSIFYING FROM CHINA

Southeast Asia is benefiting from Beijing's tough lockdowns and other measures to rein in COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong.

But although funds were diversifying, investors said the region's vastly different markets meant a uniform investing strategy was not ideal.

"It's not that they don't believe in China, just that they are reducing that exposure," said Tang Kok-Yew, the founding chairman of Affinity Equity Partners.

"Where can they go? One area that I constantly notice that everybody is very interested in is Southeast Asia. Unfortunately that's the market that is the hardest to penetrate."

Registered to attend the SuperReturn event were 500 so-called limited partners, who offer capital for investors, such as the Houston Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund, as well as about 700 venture and buyout firms, such as Schroders Capital, along with Chinese family offices.

Despite all the interest, the region might still have some way to go in the quest for funding.

"There are still individual U.S. cities where startups are raising more money than all of the startups in Southeast Asia," said Julie Ruvolo, managing director of venture capital at Global Private Capital Association, which says its 300 members manage assets of more than $2 trillion.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top U.S. bankers came under pressure from lawmakers on Wednesday to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty and China's human rights record. During a hearing before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Republican congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer pressed bank chief executives on how they would respond in the hypothetical event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Lawmakers also asked the CEOs to condemn China's "human rights abuses," in a departure from previous hearings that tended to focus on domestic issues like housing and consumer protection.

  • Goldman Says Weak Yen Can Lift Tourist Spending in Japan by 32%

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs economists say spending by foreign travelers may rise by almost a third from pre-pandemic levels as travel restrictions are eased in a boost for Japan’s economy thanks partly to the slide in the yen. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPuti

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Hong Kong Covid: Double-masked flautists in ad spark ridicule

    The video was released a day after authorities had earlier announced extensions to Covid restrictions.

  • Made.com Seeks Buyer as Inflation Hits Furniture Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Online furniture store Made.com Group Plc put itself up for sale after the cost-of-living crisis and supply-chain snarls severely disrupted a business that boomed during Covid-19 lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fig

  • Scholz Prepares First Official Trip to China as German Position Turns Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making plans for his first trip to China as German leader in addition to a trip to Southeast Asia later this year, during which he’s expected to showcase a more hawkish stance toward Beijing. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

  • Looking to volunteer in the Coachella Valley?

    These local nonprofits could sure use your help.

  • Airbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time

    Europe's Airbus on Friday gave the strongest hint yet that it plans to launch a bigger version of its 110 to 130-seat A220 passenger jet while pledging to act only at the right time. A stretched version of the lightweight Canadian-designed airplane makes a lot of sense, "but we don't want to be right too early", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told investors. The A220 was developed by Canada's Bombardier in a bid to break into the main part of the jet market but struggled to keep up with the investments needed to challenge Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing and Bombardier sold the project to Airbus in 2018.

  • Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods

    Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday. The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2 million homes across Pakistan. About half a million flood survivors are homeless, living in tents and makeshift structures.

  • College students are raving about this laptop bag that's under $23

    Laptops may be portable, but they aren’t the easiest thing to lug around. Take the easy route with this affordable laptop bag for less than $23.

  • Slough: Fortnightly bin collection change set to begin

    Under the plans general waste and recycling bins will be emptied on alternate weeks from June 2023.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine has died, aged 28

    RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine, real name George Ward, has died at the age of 28, his family have confirmed in a statement.

  • 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret documents at Mar-a-Lago: survey

    One-third of adults in a new survey indicated they don’t believe former President Trump had top-secret and other classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. The Marquette Law School poll released Thursday found that 67 percent of respondents said that they believe he did have such documents, although the results varied widely among partisan…

  • Alabama delays execution after 5-4 Supreme Court rules it can continue

    Alabama delays execution after 5-4 Supreme Court rules it can continue

  • Son of top Putin aide found out to be a Ukraine war draft dodger

    Dmitry Peskov's job is to sell Putin's war to his own Russian people—a job that did not get any easier after a recording emerged of his own military-age son trying to duck the call to duty on the front.

  • After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

    For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine. Schlechtrimen's grandparents founded the bakery in Cologne before World War II. The 58-year-old took over the business 28 years ago from his father and turned it into an organic store that uses traditional recipes and bans chemical additives in the bakehouse.

  • Italy Air Force chief heads to Japan to talk next-gen fighter jets

    The visit comes as nations make plans about what the future may hold for combat aviation.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots New Trump Claim 'So Crazy' Even Sean Hannity Was Confused

    "I'm sorry... what?" the puzzled host of the "Late Show" asked.

  • India May Boost Coal Power Fleet 25% by 2030 Amid Rising Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to expand its coal power fleet by about a quarter through the end of the decade as it continues to lean on the fuel to meet growing demand until energy storage costs fall.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters

  • Former Chinese deputy police minister sentenced for graft

    A former deputy police minister who was accused of leading a crime gang of government officials was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve Friday on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offenses, Chinese state TV reported. Sun Lijun’s conviction adds to a string of senior officials who have been punished in a marathon anti-graft crackdown launched after President Xi Jinping took power in late 2012 that some see as politically motivated. Sun was convicted by the court in the northeastern city of Changchun of collecting 646 million yuan ($91 million) in bribes, China Central TV reported on its website.