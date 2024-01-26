Funds from grant would add new trail, finish SE Connector Project in Des Moines
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pumping $3.5 million into C16 Biosciences, the Y Combinator-backed company fermenting alternatives to the environmentally destructive palm oil business. The Gates grant comes alongside a $1 million check from Elemental Excelerator, a non-profit accelerator that backs climate tech "with deep community impact." You can find palm oil pretty much everywhere — in soaps and biofuels as well as chocolates and instant ramen.
Researchers at MIT have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal instead of polymer resin. This process allows for the complete creation of large aluminum parts, such as chair frames, in minutes.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
Which two teams are going to advance to Super Bowl LVIII?
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the second edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As previously mentioned, alongside our regularly scheduled news bits, I’ll be adding some fresh recurring segments and features – so if you do (or don’t) like what you see, let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
Vancouver, Washington–based Digs, a collaboration platform that provides homebuilders, vendors and -- eventually -- homeowners with something akin to a digital twin of a home, today announced that it has extended its $7 million seed round from 2023 with another $7 million. The new round was led by the Oregon Venture Fund (OVF) and Legacy Capital Ventures, with its existing investors like Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks and PSF following on from their previous investment and Deepwater Asset Management also joining in this round. "It’s fantastic to have proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead our seed round and partner in helping us navigate all the challenges accompanying rapid growth," said Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
Porsche took the wraps off Thursday of the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.
Innovation Endeavors joins other venture capital firms like Thomvest Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners in announcing a new fund. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, started the firm in 2010 with Dror Berman, Scott Brady and Rick Scalon to invest at the intersection of science and technology. The firm intends to deploy capital into between 30 and 35 companies with this new fund, though it has not made an investment yet, Berman told TechCrunch.
DXwand, a Cairo- and Dubai-based startup that leverages conversational AI to help businesses in the Middle East automate customer service and employee assistance, has raised $4 million in Series A funding. UAE-based Shorooq Partners and Cairo-headquartered firm Algebra Ventures led the investment, with existing investor Dubai Future District Fund also participating. The Series A investment will assist DXwand in expanding further in the MENA region and accelerate its research and development efforts in generative AI, knowledge mining, and omnichannel conversational AI within the region.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
It’s been a little over 180 days since Worldcoin publicly launched – and its futuristic looking Orb device is getting an upgrade, Alex Blania, CEO and co-founder of Tools for Humanity, shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The next Orb will roll out the first half of this year and will have alternative colors and form factors in an effort to look “much more friendly,” Blania shared. Tools for Humanity is the company that created Worldcoin, the crypto project co-founded by Blania, Sam Altman and Max Novendstern.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
With the Super Bowl a few weeks away, enjoy major savings on TVs and a whole lot more.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.