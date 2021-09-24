The Funds Holding Evergrande’s Distressed Debt, From UBS to Saba

Rachel Butt
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has the world’s biggest pile of troubled debt, with roughly $19 billion of obligations that are actively quoted at distressed prices. The developer’s unraveling is sending shockwaves across global markets, and speculation is running wild about whether Beijing will intervene to prevent a disorderly collapse for the firm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In credit markets otherwise short on juicy yields and big distressed situations, that caught the attention of U.S. investment funds looking for new bets.

Funds including Boaz Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management and Ruben Kliksberg’s Redwood Capital Management began to build positions in the company’s bonds, while European banks assured investors that they have limited exposure to the troubled developer. Other big-name credit investors had exposure to the company before its latest woes, with some opting to hold on to large chunks of their positions.

Here is a running list of some of the most notable investors known to have had exposure to Evergrande’s debt, based on Bloomberg’s reporting and regulatory disclosures so far this year. Rules on how funds disclose their holdings vary in different countries, and the size of their holdings may have changed after companies’ filings. The list doesn’t represent a comprehensive or real-time picture of debt holders.

Firms That Publicly Disclosed Holdings

Firms That Bloomberg Has Reported Having Holdings

Note

  • As of Sept. 17, Evergrande had $19 billion of distressed bonds outstanding, with approximately $5 billion issued by offshore unit Scenery Journey. Data are based off a search that captures bonds traded globally in all currencies with spreads of more than 1000 basis points and a high score in Bloomberg’s BVAL pricing service

  • Firms that are said to have had holdings are based on Bloomberg News reporting through Sept. 21

Read More

  • What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It in Trouble?: QuickTake

  • China Urges Evergrande to Avoid Default, Repay Retail Investors

  • Banks Race to Assure Markets Evergrande Exposure Is Limited

  • China Pumps $17 Billion Into System Amid Evergrande Concerns

  • China Oversees Accounts, No Bond Payment Yet: Evergrande Update

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Race to Assure Markets Evergrande Exposure Is Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- European bankers have spent the past few days reassuring investors, clients and regulators about any fallout from China Evergrande Group as questions swirl about the world’s most-indebted property developer.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignB

  • Engine No. 1 says its new representation on ExxonMobil’s board has already scored a win

    Engine No. 1, the small hedge fund that scored a coup this year by placing three climate-focused, independent directors on oil giant ExxonMobil’s board, said it has already had an early win. Jennifer Grancio, the CEO of Engine No. 1, said Exxon (XOM) has scaled back new long-term production targets. Exxon is keeping oil output at the lowest level in two decades in the years through 2025.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • The S&P 500 has to hold this line in the sand or risk a terrifying plunge, says strategist

    Our call of the day is looking at a key technical support line for the S&P 500. And it better hold or else, he says.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

    China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators, vowed to work together to root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activity, the first time the Beijing-based regulators have joined forces to explicitly ban all cryptocurrency-related activity. China in May banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and issued similar bans in 2013 and 2017.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Friday amid continued Evergrande default concerns. Evergrande had an $83 million interest payment due Thursday for a bond that’s set to mature in March 2022. The company has not said whether or not it intends to make the payment. As of Friday morning, Evergrande had not made any announcement or filing to the Hong Kong exchange. The company will not default unless it fails to make the payment within 30 days. Alibaba is the world's largest on

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 posts third straight day of gains, ekes out weekly rise after a rollercoaster week

    Stocks gave back gains after equities' best day since July, with some volatility returning to markets as regulatory concerns in China at least temporarily offset optimism over the U.S. economic recovery.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, which was placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • AT&T (T) CEO Updates Shareholders, Expects Growth to Continue

    AT&T's (T) network quality and go-to-market efforts have helped it to drive subscriber growth trends and lower churn.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]