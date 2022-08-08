Funds Most Bearish on Aussie Since March on Global Recession Bet

Michael G. Wilson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deepening recession fears have spurred fund managers to turn the most bearish on Australia’s dollar since March.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hedge funds and their traditional asset manager peers ratcheted up short positions on the risk-sensitive currency to 61,405 contracts, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data compiled by Bloomberg show. They’ve collectively maintained short bets on the Aussie for 15-straight weeks, helping to drive the 4.6% loss in the currency this year.

“A global economic slowdown, Fed still on hiking mode and heightened geopolitical tensions -- Ukraine and now Taiwan -- is not an environment for the Aussie to perform, even with the domestic economic performance and the RBA hiking,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney.

The currency was trading at 0.3% higher at 69.28 US cents at 1:43 p.m. in Sydney.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Woodside Energy Group...

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concern to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shook off an early slump at the week’s open to trade higher as investors weighed up prospects for demand ahead of a barrage of intelligence from leading energy players on the market outlook.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS In

  • Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextJust

  • Japan intends to keep stake in Sakhalin-1 oil project - industry minister

    Japan intends to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday, after Russia temporarily banned Western investors from selling shares in key energy projects. The project contributed to diversifying Japan's energy supply, Hagiuda told a news conference. "Sakhalin-1 is a valuable non-Middle East source for Japan, which depends on the Middle East for 90% of its crude oil imports," said Haguida, the minister for economy, trade and industry.

  • Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • UPDATE 1-China's Hainan expands COVID lockdowns to quell outbreak

    China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The island in the South China Sea, which recorded just two local symptomatic COVID cases last year, has reported more than 1,400 domestically transmitted infections this month, including 982 symptomatic ones. Although that is small by global standards, it is the province's biggest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday its chief executive officer (CEO) Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. In a statement, Carlyle said it and Lee mutually agreed they would not renew Lee's contract as CEO which finishes by end-2022, without disclosing reasons. The firm, which announced earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee also stepped down as a board member.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Aug. 3 following its second-quarter earnings report. The luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker generated $97.3 million in revenue, which represented a big jump from $174,000 a year ago (when it hadn't started shipping its vehicles) but broadly missed analysts' expectations by $59.8 million. Lucid only delivered 679 vehicles during the quarter and produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...