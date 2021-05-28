Funds recommended cutting equity exposure in May to lowest level this year

FILE PHOTO: Traders at the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic
Tushar Goenka
·4 min read

By Tushar Goenka

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Funds recommended the lowest equity exposure this year in May, citing risks from the expected pull-and-push between reflation trades and dovish central banks, but most respondents in Reuters polls said a near-term correction in stock markets was unlikely.

While global shares have see-sawed in May, with technology-related stocks taking a hit, the MSCI world equity index breached an all-time high and European bourses were near record highs, helped by policymakers allaying inflation concerns.

Still, Reuters polls of 35 fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Europe and Japan, taken May 10-27, showed the lowest recommended equity allocations since December - averaging 48.7% of the model global portfolio, down from over a three year high of 49.8% last month.

"We have entered an uncertain and riskier environment – volatility is rising and equity-bond correlation is turning positive. It is important to stay cautious and lock in some gains in risk assets," said Pascal Blanqué, group chief investment officer at Amundi, in Paris.

"Equities will do ok in absolute terms as long as inflation is not breaking the anchored territory. In stocks, investors should seek some protection against the bursting of the tech bubble. This means being cautious in interest rate sensitive shares, while preferring dividend yielding ones."

When asked about the likelihood of a correction in global stocks over the next three months, 57% of fund managers, or 12 of 21, said it was unlikely. While the remaining nine said it was likely.

"We still believe that the return potential for equities is skewed to the upside on a one-year year time horizon," said Craig Hoyda, senior quantitative analyst at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"However, as the investment cycle matures, valuations rise and sentiment improves, prospective returns should steadily diminish."

In response to another question, 70% of 20 asset managers said a hunt for yield trades would sway financial markets over the next three months rather than safe-haven bets.

INFLATION

"Many of the factors supporting risky assets are and will remain in place over the (European) summer. The reopening of economies will continue to support the recovery in earnings," noted the investment team at Generali Investments Partners.

"On the other hand, we are aware of the increasing concerns over inflation and the possible implications on monetary policy. That said, we rather see these factors causing some volatility and possibly an acceleration of the rotation theme within equities towards value-exposed markets/sectors."

Echoing those views, findings of a separate Reuters poll of about 300 equity strategists showed world stocks were predicted to rise modestly this year, with a near-term correction unlikely.[EPOLL/WRAP]

In the latest polls, all 21 wealth managers in response to another question said corporate earnings would rise for the rest of the year, including over 65% of them expecting a significant rise. None predicted company earnings to decline.

"We will see a significant rise in corporate earnings. However, that is unlikely to be across all sectors but more likely from those that were hurt the most due to the lockdown," said Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum.

"Given we are likely to see a pick up in consumer spending over the next few months there could be some significant upgrade in earnings for some of those consumer-led sectors."

Treasury yields were up on Thursday, bolstered by expectations for more debt issuance following a report which showed U.S. President Joe Biden was likely to announce a $6 trillion budget, the largest spending since the second world war.

Fund managers suggested an increase to fixed-income allocations to the highest this year, accounting for 40.3% of the balanced global portfolio, from 39.5% in the previous month, which was the lowest since February 2019.

While comments from multiple Federal Reserve officials have tried to calm inflation worries recently, policymakers have also signalled a possible start to talks to end the central bank's bond buying program.

"Inflation is taking the driver's seat of markets. It is difficult to see inflation just picking up for a few months and then returning to about 2% quickly. This is the start of a journey towards a period of higher inflation and lower growth compared to the current consensus," added Amundi's Blanqué.

"The consensus points to a Goldilocks scenario, buying into the view that this is a temporary inflation pick up, we think this is a risk. In the end, something structural is just something temporary that has lasted. Fears of inflation can become inflation."

(Reporting and Polling by Tushar Goenka in BENGALURU and Fumika Inoue in TOKYO; Editing by Rahul Karunakar, William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Right Now

    Picking which stocks to sell or avoid can be a tricky business. Even stocks that are deemed "overvalued" can continue trading on momentum for days, weeks and even months before correcting. However,...

  • U.S. investors are pouring money into European stock funds

    U.S. investors have stepped up their purchases of European stocks — even as performance this year has been neck-and-neck with what they can get domestically.

  • France stabbing: Manhunt ends in shootout after attack leaves policewoman in 'critical condition'

    A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said. BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers. There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added.

  • Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Is A Lesson On Tenniscore

    BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND – FEBRUARY 27: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the National Stadium in Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association on February 27, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Prince William last visited Belfast in October 2017 without his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couple’s third child. This time they concentrate on the young people of Northern Ireland. Their engagements include a visit to Windsor Park Stadium, home of the Irish Football Association, activities at the Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh, a party at the Belfast Empire Hall, Cinemagic -a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to inspire young people and finally dropping in on a SureStart early years programme. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on their game faces to play with members of the Lawn Tennis Association’s youth program. Naturally, the Duchess dressed for the occasion, wearing a cream-colored retro tennis jumper from Polo Ralph Lauren — which she recycled from a 2019 soccer match at Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland — with black capris and her go-to Superga sneakers. And while the couple’s official Instagram account was quick to mark Prince William’s team the winner, with an outfit like Middleton’s, we beg to differ. Though Middleton rarely falls for one-off fashion trends, instead opting to stay true to her own classic style, apparently, tenniscore is one even she can’t refuse. The trend, which first appeared last summer in the form of tennis skorts and courtside photoshoots, has once again begun garnering attention in the fashion world. As recently as this month, Brooks Brothers partnered with Fila for a tennis-inspired collection, while tennis star Coco Gauff fronted the campaign for the forthcoming Casablanca x New Balance collaboration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, retro tennis attire is currently trending, with page views for tennis skirts tripling in the last month. Meanwhile, searches for vintage “tennis club” logo sweatshirts are up 14%, compared to this time last year. Now that Middleton’s hopped aboard the trend, we can only imagine what those numbers will look like as the summer progresses. Given that Middleton was named the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, when she took over for the Queen after a 64-year stint in the position, we’re not exactly surprised that she’d feel a kinship toward this particular trend. That’s to say, we’re not complaining: The more tennis fashion inspo, the better — especially with Wimbledon just a month away. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kate Middleton Wore A Suit Like Princess Diana'sKate Middleton Rewore Her Engagement BlouseKate Middleton Is Making Us Rethink Skinny Jeans

  • New COVID 'Thai variant' investigated after 109 cases found in UK

    Public Health England said 109 cases of the new Thai variant of COVID-19, known as known as VUI-21MAY-02 (C.36.3), have been detected in the UK.

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • The sexual misconduct allegations rocking L.A.'s largest LGBTQ theater company

    Michael A. Shepperd, artistic director of Celebration Theatre, was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct. What he and his accusers tell The Times.

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • ‘Because I can:’ Simone Biles a champion — in gymnastics and in the fight for women’s equity | Opinion

    The awesomeness and Black Girl Magic that is Simone Biles had the perfect response when asked why she keeps performing such difficult moves, including the recent Yurchenko double pike: “Because I can.”

  • Packed airport, hotels and long ride-share delays await Memorial Day travelers to Miami

    Memorial Day Weekend crowds are upon us.

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • 76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

    Players association says police should investigate as Lebron James calls for tapes showing the man be released

  • Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

    Senator has previously accused Israeli government of fomenting “racist nationalism”

  • 'A conspiracy of silence': The Tulsa Race Massacre was absent from schools for generations

    For decades after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, schools in Oklahoma failed to consistently teach about it. Many didn't learn about it until adulthood.

  • 13 Things We Want From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

    Including cookware galore and designer decor Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Algerian medics fear new infections as borders to reopen

    Algerian medics fear next week's reopening of national borders will trigger a new surge in COVID-19 cases despite health measures, as people living abroad rush home to see family. The borders have been mostly closed since the global pandemic struck in early 2020, marooning thousands of Algerians working overseas and separating families with dual nationality but helping to protect against a more serious infection rate. Algeria, an oil producer, closed its borders and suspended flights in March 2020 when the global pandemic struck, only reopening them to humanitarian flights from France between January and March this year before another wave of infection began.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time