Funds sought to pay for funerals of two Rockford teens

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for the funeral expenses of two teens fatally shot Friday.

Joey Torres, 14, and Jorge Torres, 17, were shot Friday evening in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue on Rockford's west side.

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies located both teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jorge Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. Joey Torres was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It was not clear how the teens were related.

The GoFundMe post said, "Our families are devastated with this tragedy, as we are suffering two losses. They were are [sic] babies in the family... ."

A 17-year-old male is being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapon.

As of Monday, $1,595 had been donated toward the $30,000 goal.

