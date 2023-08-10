Funds on the way for Ontario County flood victims. What to know

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Qualified residents who are reeling after their homes sustained damage from devastating and some say historic flooding last month can begin to seek emergency funding Friday.

Low- and moderate-income homeowners in Ontario County and Canandaigua will be eligible for up to $50,000 for flood repairs, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes after residents, with local government and community leaders and state legislators backing them, pleaded for help as they continue to cope with flood damage to their homes and property after the July 9 rainstorm.

This funding, which also will be available to qualified homeowners in other downstate counties also plagued by flooding, is in addition to the $3 million announced by Hochul last month to assist homeowners in Orange County.

The additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by the devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives, Hochul said in a prepared statement.

As they continue to work to repair homes damaged by flooding in July, some in Canandaigua remain fearful of what will come during the next rainstorm.

“My administration remains committed to assisting New Yorkers in any way possible as part of the recovery effort following last month’s historic storm,” stated Hochul, who visited Canandaigua the day after nearly 6 inches of rain fell in a three-hour period.

Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo said he is thankful for the help.

“These funds will go a long way in relieving the stress of ‘how do I pay for needed repairs’ that we've heard from so many,” Palumbo said.

How additional funding will help

Just last Thursday, residents in the city of Canandaigua shared fears and concerns over the situation.

Residents have endured flooded basements and lost family keepsakes and heirlooms, all while their homes sustained varying amounts of damage, much of it extensive and expensive to repair. In some cases, homeowners were placed on waiting lists for work to be done, and some are saying their flood insurance isn't going to cover much of it. Many of the residents are experiencing financial hardship as a result.

Pam Helming

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, who along with state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-Manchester, has pressed Hochul’s office for funding in the last two weeks for these city and other county residents, thanked Hochul for her response in providing this near-term assistance for homeowners.

“It is my hope these funds will give individuals and families some relief from the financial stress of this situation,” Helming stated. “I recognize it may not help everyone and we will continue to work with other partners to connect residents with resources.”

Gallahan called this welcome news.

“Canandaigua has never seen this level of flooding and damage before and hopefully never will again,” Gallahan stated. “It is imperative that we rebuild in order to keep Ontario County a premier place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to continuing to work with the governor on assisting everyone that was affected by this catastrophic flooding.”

What residents need to know

The emergency grant funds will cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowners who meet the program's income guidelines. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program, which will be administered by several nonprofit organizations in each county affected.

Homeowners can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition. Eligible work may include repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding, and roofing.

Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded based on a scope of work approved by local program administrators. Applicants must be homeowners whose primary residence is in one of the eight designated counties − Ontario County in this case −and who have incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Canandaigua Town Supervisor Jared Simpson and Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Campbell joined others in thanking Hochul for the assistance.

As local leaders have said since the first raindrop fell in Canandaigua last month, a team effort helped residents be safe that first night, aided in the subsequent cleanup efforts, and now, in finding additional emergency funding for those homeowners still in need.

"We raised our voices and they were heard. This was about collaboration at all levels of government and within the community," Helming stated. "Teamwork gets things done."

More information

Visit hcr.ny.gov/ahc-flood-assistance-program for more details. A full list of qualified repairs and eligibility criteria are also available.

