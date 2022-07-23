Fundsmith Equity on Meta (FB): “It’s Either Cheap or a so-Called Value Trap”
Fundsmith Equity, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund underperformed what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net), which itself fell by 11.3% — by 6.5 percentage points during the first half of 2022. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.
In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Fundsmith Equity Fund mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology conglomerate with a $495.7 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -45.54% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -47.84%. The stock closed at $183.17 per share on July 21, 2022.
Here is what Fundsmith Equity Fund has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:
"The title for the lowest-rated belongs to Meta Platforms. Meta’s stock now trades on a FCF yield of 8.7%. At this level it is either cheap or a so-called value trap. We will let you know which when we find out, but we are inclined to believe it is the former."
Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) ranks 4th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was in 200 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 224 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -2.61% return in the past 3 months.
In July 2022, we published an article that includes Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in 10 Stocks Billionaire Tiger Cub Rob Citrone is Buying. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.
