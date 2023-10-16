Funeral for 6-year-old Palestinian boy allegedly killed by landlord

The 6-year-old Palestinian boy allegedly stabbed to death by his Chicagoland landlord will be buried Monday afternoon.

“As they say, the smallest coffins are the heaviest,” CAIR-Chicago executive director Ahmed Rehab said in a statement announcing the 1 p.m. CT funeral for Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Bridgeview, Ill. Mosque Foundation.

The victim, who recently celebrated a birthday, will be laid to rest at Parkholm Cemetery in LaGrange, Ill. following the service.

The United States Department of Justice is investigating the killing of Al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his 32-year-old mom, Hanaan Shahin, as a federal hate crime. Shahin was stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Their landlord, Joseph Czuba, was arrested in connection with the attack believed to be fueled by the war between Hamas and Israel that began last week.

“I am heartbroken by the abhorrent killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old child who died after being stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the federal government’s decision.

The 71-year-old suspect is accused of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes at the local level.

The victims moved into the ground floor of the Plainfield, Ill., home where the attack occurred in 2021 and had no previous issues with Czuba, according to ABC News. Family members said Shahin left the West Bank 12 years ago to escape turmoil in the Middle East. Al-Fayoume’s father said his son enjoyed soccer and basketball.