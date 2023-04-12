Funeral arraignments set for two police officers shot and killed in Barron County

Funeral arraignments have been set for the two northwestern Wisconsin police officers who were shot and killed Saturday afternoon just northwest of the village of Cameron.

The service for Emily Breidenbach, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, of the Cameron Police Department, will take place Saturday at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service beginning at 1 p.m.

"Police honors will be conducted following the service outside of the high school," both police departments said in matching Facebook posts.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel

Breidenbach, 32, and Scheel, 23, died after exchanging gunfire with 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, who was pulled over on a warrant and welfare check after he had been reported for "concerning behavior," the state Department of Justice said. Perry also died.

On Monday, a funeral procession was held, officers from both police departments lined the streets as the bodies of the officers were transported from Barron County to Minnesota, where autopsies was conducted.

The officers were the second and third officers to die in the line of duty this year in Wisconsin. Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in February while seeking to arrest a suspect.

