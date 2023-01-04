Funeral arrangements announced for Brackenridge police chief shot, killed

Funeral arrangements for Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday, have been announced.

Ross Walker Funeral Home, located at 217 Freeport Road in New Kensington, confirmed to Channel 11 that they will be holding McIntire’s public visitation and funeral.

The visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at noon at Mt. Saint Peters Church in New Kensington.

Both services will be open to the public.

