Funeral arrangements announced for Cobb deputies killed last week

Sep. 13—The Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced funeral arrangements for Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr., the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty last week.

The deputies will be remembered at funerals on Wednesday and Thursday.

For Koleski, there will be a visitation Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and a service at noon at Northstar Church in Kennesaw, 3413 Blue Springs Road. Koleski will be buried at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road. Koleski, an Army veteran, will be buried with military honors.

Ervin's funeral is set for Thursday, with a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m., at West Ridge Church in Dallas, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway.

Funeral procession routes will be announced later for those who wish to stand along the road and honor the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Arrangements will also be live-streamed, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies were shot and killed Thursday night in west Cobb while serving an arrest warrant, according to police. The shooting occurred at 2474 Hampton Glen Court in the Hampton Glen subdivision near the intersection of John Ward and Irwin roads.

"They were outstanding men. Men of character and integrity. Family men, loved by their families and their kids. That's what the wives explained to us," Sheriff Craig Owens said Friday.

Christopher Cook, 32, and Christopher Golden, 30, who both lived at the house, were arrested after the shooting. Golden is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Cook faces three felony theft charges and three misdemeanor theft charges. Both men have been denied bond and are in custody at the Cobb County jail.

The deputies

Koleski, who was 42, is survived by his wife of four years, Amy McDowell-Koleski, according to his obituary. He is also survived by his mother, two sisters, two brothers and numerous other family and friends.

Story continues

Koleski was born January 7, 1980 in Miami, Florida, his obituary states. He joined the U.S. Army after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Koleski served in the 101st Airborne Division, reaching the rank of staff sergeant, and served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He served in the National Guard after returning home from overseas, and joined the Cobb Sheriff's Office in 2007.

"Jon took great pride in serving his country and community. Jon was a Godly man who loved his family — he was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many," his obituary states.

Koleski loved the outdoors and animals, and was "an adventurous foodie," the obituary states. An avid runner, he participated in many 5k runs in metro Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers for Koleski, donations may be made to Cobb Sheriff's Foundation, P.O. Box 1932, Marietta, GA 30061, https://cobbsheriffsfoundation.org.

Ervin, who was 38, is survived by his wife, Jodi Ervin, and two daughters, Mayleigh Ervin, 13, and Kourtlee Ervin, 11. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Ervin graduated in 2002 from East Paulding High School, where he met his wife. He started working for the sheriff's office in 2012.

"His passions included playing his guitar, fishing and most of all was spending time with his daughters who were his everything," his obituary states. "He was a loving husband and father who will truly be missed."

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Truth In Nature in honor of Ervin. To make a donation, visit www.truthinnature.org/donate and select the Dallas, Georgia chapter, or make a check payable to Truth in Nature and mail to 238 Stone Lake Drive, Dallas, Georgia, 30157.