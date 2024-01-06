Funeral arrangements announced for fallen deputy, along with ways to assist his family

George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon announced Saturday in a news release that funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Jeremy Malone would be handled by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Agricola Baptist Church. The funeral will be held Friday in the sanctuary at Agricola Baptist at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Tanners Cemetery in Harlston. Pallbearers will include the George County Sheriff’s Department.

Malone was shot and killed Thursday evening after he pulled over a man for a tag violation.

State troopers stand at attention as a procession escorting George County Sheriff’s officer Jeremy Malone, who was killed on Thursday, arrives at Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

To help Malone’s family

A GoFundMe campaign was started by Mississippi Department of Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell to help pay for funeral expenses, Tindall wrote:

“Jeremy was the loving husband of 13 years to his wife, Hilary, and caring father to three daughters, Abbie (18), Alivia (11), and Brooklyn (8). He will be sorely missed by all of his family, friends, and entire community. The Department of Public Safety asks for prayers for all who knew and loved Jeremy.”

Additionally, The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) is accepting donations for Malone’s family.

Those wishing to donate to the family may mail or deliver donations to the SMPDD office at 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS, 39503. Checks should be made payable to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, with a designation of the Fallen Officer Fund in the memo line of the check.

Additionally, SMPDD has a bank account at Community Bank to receive donations for fallen officers. The name of the bank account is “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.” Donations can be made at any Community Bank branch.

For those wishing to donate online, you may go to www.smpdd.com and click on the Fallen Officer Fund “Donate” button to donate via PayPal, credit card or debit card.