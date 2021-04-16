Funeral arrangements announced for Van Wert Co. shooting victim

Apr. 16—LIMA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Apollo Career Center student who died as a result of a shooting incident in Van Wert County on Tuesday.

Zy'Keera N. Townsend, 17, died at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday as the result of a "very unfortunate situation," according to her obituary that appears in today's Lima News.

She is the daughter of David Thompson and Ebony (Steve Griffiths) Townsend.

According to a news release issued by Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach on Tuesday afternoon, his office received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. that day about someone being shot at 1339 Scott Road in Union Township. When deputies arrived they located a gunshot victim at the scene who was pronounced dead.

A juvenile suspect in the shooting near the tiny village of Scott in northern Van Wert County fled the scene before deputies arrived but was apprehended in the village a short time later, Riggenbach's initial report stated.

The male suspect appeared for an initial court appearance in Van Wert County Juvenile Court and remains in custody. He is charged with murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

Van Wert County officials have yet to officially release the name of the shooting victim, but Apollo Career Center Superintendent Keith Horner on Thursday confirmed that grief counselors were at the school Wednesday to comfort any students who needed help coping with their classmate's death.

Horner said Townsend's home school was Elida.

Funeral service for Zy'Keera Townsend will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Eastside Chapel. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. that day.