Funeral arrangements, fund for George County Mississippi deputy killed

A fund was established and funeral arrangements were announced for a George County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed on January 4th.

Deputy Jeremy Malone was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 98 near Brushy Creek Road at around 5:15 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

This undated photo provided by the George County, Miss., Sheriff's Office George County Deputy Jeremy Malone. On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, the Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase, authorities said.

Fund for fallen officer

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) is accepting donations for Malone.

Those wishing to donate to the family may mail or hand deliver donations to their office at 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503. Checks are to be made payable to Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District. Designate the Fallen Officer Fund in the memo line of the check.

Additionally, SMPDD has a bank account at Community Bank to receive donations for fallen officers. The name of the bank account is “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.” Donations can be made at any Community Bank branch.

For those wishing to donate online, you may go to www.smpdd.com homepage and click on the Fallen Officer Fund “Donate” button to donate via PayPal, credit card or debit card to the Fallen Officer Fund.

Funeral arrangements

The visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, at Agricola Baptist Church from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, January 12, in the church sanctuary beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Tanners Cemetery in Harlston, Miss. Pallbearers include fellow officers in the George County Sheriff’s Department.

Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

