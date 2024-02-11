Funeral arrangements set for Blount County deputy Greg McCowan, killed in line of duty

A motorcade procession and funeral service with police honors for Greg McCowan, a Blount County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty, will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at at Sevier Heights Baptist Church.

The details of the funeral were confirmed by the Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Maryville at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike.

McCowan, 43, was shot during a traffic stop on Sevierville Pike between Maryville and Seymour just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Blount County Sheriff's Deputy Greg McCowan was shot and killed Feb. 8, 2024.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3140 Maloney Road, Knoxville.

McCowan joined the service as a patrol deputy in 2020 after a career in manufacturing, the sheriff's office shared in a post to Facebook. He was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving commendation in April 2021 for his part in saving a man trapped in a burning vehicle.

Family and friends remember McCowan as "full of love and life" in his obituary.

"He enjoyed dirt track racing, traveling, boating, riding motorcycles, restoring cars and Mustangs. But, more than that, he loved his family," McCowan's obituary reads.

He is survived by his fiancée, Leah Lane, two children, a granddaughter, his parents, a sister and "bonus children," according to the obituary.

McCowan was an emergency medical responder and was looking forward to using a recent certification to use on the Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations team, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said.

In a press conference on Feb. 9, Berrong became visibly emotional as he spoke about McCowan.

"I'm so sorry that we lost a young man. I talked to his family earlier," Berrong said. "Please keep his family ... and Blount County Sheriff's Office employees in your prayers."

A procession of police vehicles temporarily halted traffic after the hearse carrying deputy Greg McCowan, who was killed in action overnight, was driven down Alcoa Highway followed by a police cavalcade, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Along with deputy Shelby Eggers who survived her injuries, McCowan was fatally shot after performing a traffic stop in Maryville.

How to donate to the McCowan family

The Smoky Mountain chapter of the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation have set up a memorial fund to help the McCowan family, including his two children, Cayley and Cayden, and a granddaughter, Ella, according to information shared by the Police Benevolent Foundation.

All funds donated will be directed to the family.

Two T-shirt and sweatshirt sales fundraisers have been set up to benefit McCowan's family, the sheriff's office shared. One is by the nonprofit Tennessee Blue Line and the other by Pokey's & Sports in Maryville.

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect Kenneth Wayne DeHart

The funeral arrangements were shared against the backdrop of the continuing manhunt for suspect Kenneth Wayne DeHart, of Alcoa. Police say he fled the scene after shooting McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers.

DeHart, 42, pulled a gun out during a traffic stop on Sevierville Pike and shot McCowan and Eggers just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release. Eggers, 22, was treated for a non-fatal leg wound and released.

DeHart is wanted by the TBI and the Blount County Sheriff's Office on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, the TBI issued a rare statewide Blue Alert to enlist Tennessee residents in apprehending DeHart. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong later called on residents to report any footage from doorbell cameras or photos of suspicious persons that might help in the search.

DeHart was last seen in an SUV on the 4900 block of Sevierville Road. Anyone with information concerning DeHart's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Reward money for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $100,000. Over 150 local, state and federal police are involved in the search, Blount County Chief Deputy Jeff French said in a video posted Feb. 10.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Funeral arrangements set for Blount County deputy killed in line of duty