Funeral arrangements set for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty, sheriff announces

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cobb County sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Services for 38-year-old Dep. Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Sept. 15 at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from Noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.

Arrangements for Dep. Jonathan Randall Koleski will be held Sept. 14 at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw.

Here are the funeral details for Deputy Ervin and Deputy Koleski. The routes for the funeral processions will be shared later for those who wish to stand along the road and give our heroes a final send-off. Please continue to keep their families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/l3zQRnxwgw — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 12, 2022

Visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and memorial services set for Noon. The burial ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery located at 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road in Canton, Georgia.

The deputies were shot and killed as they attempted to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday night.

Suspects Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested and charged.

Cook is not facing any charges aside from the initial theft and deception charges, although that could change as the investigation is ongoing.

Golden is charged with three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

The routes for the funeral processions will be shared later for those who wish to provide a final send-off, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter.

