Funeral arrangements set for NC teenager shot at a picnic table near her home

Jonathan Limehouse
·1 min read

Loyalti Allah’s funeral will be held a week after the Union County teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The 13-year-old was shot at a picnic table on Icemorelee Street in Monroe last Saturday as she waited for a DoorDash delivery with her friends, police said. Four men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Her funeral will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bennie Blakely Jr. Memorial Chapel in Monroe, according to Isabel Sawyer, outreach director of Joy Church in Matthews.

Loyalti will be buried at Williams Cemetery in Polkton.

“She was always smiling. Always willing to give,” Sawyer previously told the Observer. “She was a light to everyone around her.”

