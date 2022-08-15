Funeral arrangements set for slain Wake deputy Byrd

The community will gather Thursday and Friday to honor Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, who was fatally shot last week while on duty.

Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Byrd.

▪ Visitation will take place on Thursday 3-8 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

▪ The funeral will take place Friday 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 6339 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

Byrd, 48, had served in the sheriff’s department for 13 years as a detention officer and, most recently, as a K9 officer.

He was shot last week after responding to a domestic incident, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. After the 11 p.m. call, he was found shot multiple times around 1 a.m. near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, Byrd was wearing a protective vest and was with his police dog, Sasha. The dog was inside Byrd’s unmarked SUV during the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified and remains at-large.

Monday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office released images of a light-colored vehicle spotted near the scene at the time of the shooting.

“The vehicle is a single cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Monday, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association announced a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved Byrd’s shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748.