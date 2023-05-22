Funeral arrangements underway for fallen St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sergeant

Action News Jax is learning more about the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who died last week following a struggle with a suspect. Funeral planning for the fallen Sergeant is underway.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Steverson spoke with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jacksonville and was told that while funeral arrangements for Sergeant Michael Kunovich have not yet been finalized, the fallen Sergeant may have a funeral mass there either this Thursday or Friday morning.

However, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office or anyone close to Kunovich has not confirmed a homegoing service for the fallen sergeant.

Kunovich died last week from medical distress after a struggle with 18-year-old suspect Vergilio Aguilar Mendez turned into a violent fight. Mendez is facing a felony murder charge.

“In the circumstance where because of criminal behavior by an induvial someone as a consequence of that expires, they can and were, charged with felony murder,” Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said.

Carson has more than 30 years of experience in criminal justice. He said situations like this can be dangerous when investigating a stranger in the dark, which is how Kunovich first encountered Mendez. It was during an attempted pat down outside a closed business at night.

“It’s just a tragedy,” Carson said.

SJSO said Kunovich’s body was taken from the medical examiner’s office Monday morning to the funeral home in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shared video of JFRD, SJSO, St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office personnel saluting Kunovich’s body as it was taken to the funeral home.

Today we stand together with @SJSOPIO @SJCFireRescue @JSOPIO as brothers in blue to honor LODD of Sgt Michael Kunovich as his body was transferred to Hardage-Giddens funeral home. pic.twitter.com/dUeqMOwIyW — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 22, 2023

Once we learn more about the specific funeral arrangements for Kunovich, we will update you.

