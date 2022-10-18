Funeral arrangments made for Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run

The funeral arrangements have been made for Walker Fielder, a student who was killed in a hit-and-run on Oct. 16.

A visitation will be held on Oct. 19 from 12 PM - 2 PM, at the Christ United Methodist Church, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, Miss.

A funeral service will follow the visitation, which will start at 2 PM.

Walker will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Cemetery, on Highland Colony Parkway, in Ridgeland, Miss.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers headed to the back parking lot of City Hall around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, after receiving calls about an injured man and woman.

Fielder was reportedly pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, while the other victim was transported to Regional One for treatment.

Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured.

Rokitka has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death and one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury.

Holland was arrested in Shelby County, charged with accessory after the fact and will face extradition back to Oxford, the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for the Fielder family.



