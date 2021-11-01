At least 2,000 mourners honor slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino

A steady stream of law enforcement officers and other first responders filed into the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise to join family and friends in paying final respects to slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino.

“You can shed tears because he is gone, or you can smile because he lived,” said Pastor David Rosa, who is helping lead the bilingual service for Chirino, a Cuban immigrant who became a US citizen at age 10. “You can do what he would want: Smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”

Within the arena were Chirino’s bright blue Jeep Wrangler and Hollywood Police Department vehicle. Officers walked somberly past the vehicles in a silence that was almost palpable.

Projected on screens on either side of the stage that has been set up: photos and videos from the life that was lost — the 28-year-old officer flashing smiles and celebrating birthdays, weddings, beach days, pool days and amusement park rides with friends and family, many of whom are either in the arena or on their way, still processing the fact that he’s gone.

“Yandy was more than an officer,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien, addressing Chirino’s parents, family and girlfriend. “He was a true hero. He sacrificed his life protecting our community.” He described Chirino as easy to befriend, dedicated to his duty, and passionate about protecting his community.

Officials estimate at least 2,000 mourners in attendance, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and U.S. Reps Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, along with Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and other city officials.

Chirino had just begun his shift on Oct. 17 when he was called to the Emerald Hills neighborhood after a resident called to say there was a young man or teen riding around on a bicycle trying to open car doors.

Within 30 minutes of the call, Chirino was shot in the face. He died at 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. He was 28.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jason Banegas of Miami. The teen has a criminal history that goes back to when he was 12. At the time of his first-degree murder arrest, Banegas had only been out of lock-up for juveniles for some 30 days.

Court records say Chirino was trying to get control of Banegas’ gun when he was shot in the face. Banegas told police he meant to turn the gun on himself and not the police officer. The gun had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade County a month earlier. Banegas’ 16-year-old sister was arrested for the stealing the gun. Like her brother, she too has a record that dates back several years.

Chirino was born in Cuba and came too the United States when he was about 10 years old. He excelled in sports and was a natural leader among his teammates. He joined the Hollywood Police Department four years ago.

Chirino’s death is the first line of duty death, not related to COVID-19, since 2008 when police officer Alex Del Rio died after an automobile crash. Also killed in the line-of-duty for the Hollywood Police Department was officer Frankie Mae Shivers, in 1982 of gunfire; officer Byron William Riley in 1973 after a vehicle pursuit; officer Phillip Carl Yourman in 1973 after a vehicle pursuit; officer Henry T. Minard in 1972 of gunfire; officer Owen Coleman in 1926 of gunfire. In 1997 K9 Kimbo was also killed by gunfire.

On Sunday, over 100 police officers, family members and friends gathered at the Vista Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home to pay personal respects to the family.

Attending were police and other first responders from multiple agencies, including Hollywood Police, Hollywood Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, Miami Police, Brevard and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Offices, New York Police Department and others.

A U.S. flag was flown out front of the funeral home at half staff.

”We’ve all dealt with the loss of life of [law enforcement officers] down here,” said Lee Milstein, president of the South Florida chapter of the Blue Knights, a motorcycle club, which comprises former law enforcement officers.

”Hopefully the situation with what’s going on will get better and hopefully we don’t have to do this too many more times. It’s really difficult,” he said at the viewing Sunday.

New York Police Department Sgt. John Macfarlane is a member of Brotherhood of the Fallen, an organization that flies police officers to the funerals of fallen officers around the country.

”There’s a brotherhood, not only locally, but around the country that’s there, giving support” to families of law enforcement officers, Macfarlane said Sunday.

”Especially when it’s a young life that’s lost. And he’s got a family and kids — we all feel it,” he said.

