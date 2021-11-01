At least 2,000 mourners honor slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino

At least 2,000 mourners honor slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A steady stream of law enforcement officers and other first responders filed into the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise to join family and friends in paying final respects to slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino.

“You can shed tears because he is gone, or you can smile because he lived,” said Pastor David Rosa, who is helping lead the bilingual service for Chirino, a Cuban immigrant who became a US citizen at age 10. “You can do what he would want: Smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”

Within the arena were Chirino’s bright blue Jeep Wrangler and Hollywood Police Department vehicle. Officers walked somberly past the vehicles in a silence that was almost palpable.

Projected on screens on either side of the stage that has been set up: photos and videos from the life that was lost — the 28-year-old officer flashing smiles and celebrating birthdays, weddings, beach days, pool days and amusement park rides with friends and family, many of whom are either in the arena or on their way, still processing the fact that he’s gone.

“Yandy was more than an officer,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien, addressing Chirino’s parents, family and girlfriend. “He was a true hero. He sacrificed his life protecting our community.” He described Chirino as easy to befriend, dedicated to his duty, and passionate about protecting his community.

Officials estimate at least 2,000 mourners in attendance, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and U.S. Reps Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, along with Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and other city officials.

Chirino had just begun his shift on Oct. 17 when he was called to the Emerald Hills neighborhood after a resident called to say there was a young man or teen riding around on a bicycle trying to open car doors.

Within 30 minutes of the call, Chirino was shot in the face. He died at 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. He was 28.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jason Banegas of Miami. The teen has a criminal history that goes back to when he was 12. At the time of his first-degree murder arrest, Banegas had only been out of lock-up for juveniles for some 30 days.

Court records say Chirino was trying to get control of Banegas’ gun when he was shot in the face. Banegas told police he meant to turn the gun on himself and not the police officer. The gun had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade County a month earlier. Banegas’ 16-year-old sister was arrested for the stealing the gun. Like her brother, she too has a record that dates back several years.

Chirino was born in Cuba and came too the United States when he was about 10 years old. He excelled in sports and was a natural leader among his teammates. He joined the Hollywood Police Department four years ago.

Chirino’s death is the first line of duty death, not related to COVID-19, since 2008 when police officer Alex Del Rio died after an automobile crash. Also killed in the line-of-duty for the Hollywood Police Department was officer Frankie Mae Shivers, in 1982 of gunfire; officer Byron William Riley in 1973 after a vehicle pursuit; officer Phillip Carl Yourman in 1973 after a vehicle pursuit; officer Henry T. Minard in 1972 of gunfire; officer Owen Coleman in 1926 of gunfire. In 1997 K9 Kimbo was also killed by gunfire.

On Sunday, over 100 police officers, family members and friends gathered at the Vista Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home to pay personal respects to the family.

Attending were police and other first responders from multiple agencies, including Hollywood Police, Hollywood Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, Miami Police, Brevard and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Offices, New York Police Department and others.

A U.S. flag was flown out front of the funeral home at half staff.

”We’ve all dealt with the loss of life of [law enforcement officers] down here,” said Lee Milstein, president of the South Florida chapter of the Blue Knights, a motorcycle club, which comprises former law enforcement officers.

”Hopefully the situation with what’s going on will get better and hopefully we don’t have to do this too many more times. It’s really difficult,” he said at the viewing Sunday.

New York Police Department Sgt. John Macfarlane is a member of Brotherhood of the Fallen, an organization that flies police officers to the funerals of fallen officers around the country.

”There’s a brotherhood, not only locally, but around the country that’s there, giving support” to families of law enforcement officers, Macfarlane said Sunday.

”Especially when it’s a young life that’s lost. And he’s got a family and kids — we all feel it,” he said.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com. Follow on Twitter @reporterkell.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want to protect your teeth against cavities this Halloween? Here's how

    About 4% of all candy consumed in this country occurs on that one day. A dentist weighs in on how to protect your kids' teeth this Halloween

  • How to avoid cavities from top Halloween candy

    Even the most popular Halloween candy can cause dental problems. Here's how to avoid it.

  • The Bengals were flying high until we witnessed the Miracle Of Mike White

    The New York Jets QB’s rise from obscurity to hero reminds us why, at its best, the NFL is such a compelling spectacle Mike White set NFL records during his first start as New York Jets quarterback. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports When the New York Jets needed one yard with two minutes left to secure a stunning 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the football stayed in Mike White’s hands. It had to. White’s successful quarterback sneak was the perfect ending to a g

  • Biden says Russia must not manipulate natural gas flows for political purposes

    U.S. President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed efforts to keep Russia from manipulating natural gas flows with political aims in mind, the White House said on Saturday. Biden, who is in Rome for a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 nations, underscored that it was important "to ensure that Russia cannot manipulate natural gas flows for harmful political purposes," the White House said, adding that Biden and Merkel also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

  • Washington Post investigation details red flags federal law enforcement overlooked before Jan. 6

    Washington Post investigation details red flags federal law enforcement overlooked before Jan. 6

  • Dad, infant hit by gunfire when driver unloads in road rage shooting, Texas cops say

    There were several children in the vehicle at the time, police said.

  • Nippon TV Netflix Licensing Deal Covers 30 Titles

    Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, […]

  • NBC Sports EDGE's Week 9 Fantasy Content Hub

    NBC Sports EDGE's 2021 fantasy football content schedule for Week 9, all available in one convenient landing page! Rankings, analysis and more. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Editorial: Finally, someone has lit a fire under the VA to get homeless veterans housed

    The VA has the financial resources to house homeless vets. It needs to get out there and connect with them.

  • Kevin Hart’s former friend cleared of extortion from sex scandal

    Kevin Hart‘s former friend, J.T. Jackson, has been cleared of all criminal charges related to a 2017 sex tape scandal. […] The post Kevin Hart’s former friend cleared of extortion from sex scandal appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Proposed U.S. carbon capture credit hike cheers industry, worries greens

    A proposed tax credit hike for U.S. carbon capture and sequestration projects being mulled by Congress could trigger a big jump in use of the climate-fighting technology to clean up industry, but environmentalists worry the scheme will backfire by prolonging the life of dirty coal-fired power plants. Carbon capture sequestration (CCS) is a technology that siphons planet-warming carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and stores it underground to keep it out of the atmosphere. The administration of President Joe Biden considers it an important part of its plan to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to weigh public access to surveillance court rulings

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the public has a right to see significant decisions issued by a secretive court that approves government surveillance requests including some that are highly contentious. The justices turned away an American Civil Liberties Union bid to gain access to U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court decisions made before 2015 involving what former President George W. Bush's administration called the "global war on terrorism" after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The ACLU had appealed a decision by a specialized appellate court on surveillance matters denying it such access.

  • Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States expected China to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal signed under former President Donald Trump, but could look at eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way. Yellen told Reuters in an interview that tariffs tend to boost domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and to firms from inputs such as aluminum and steel, which meant lowering tariffs would have a "disinflationary" effect. The Treasury secretary and other officials insist that the current spike in prices in the United States is a result of supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy prices, but say inflation should ease in the second half of 2022.

  • Supreme Court rejects religious groups' challenge of New York abortion rule

    Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted review of the case.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, 80, to join Howard University students protesting poor campus conditions

    Reverend Jesse Jackson is the latest — and one of the most recognizable names — to meet with Howard University […] The post Rev. Jesse Jackson, 80, to join Howard University students protesting poor campus conditions appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial push-ups

    Berlin's police chief apologized on Monday for an incident in which officers were pictured practicing push-ups on a part of the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. Pictures published by Berlin's B.Z. tabloid showed uniformed policemen leaning on one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practice push-ups.

  • Activists Demonstrate Outside Wedding Officiated by Kyrsten Sinema

    Activists demonstrated outside a wedding officiated by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) in Bisbee, Ariz., last weekend.

  • House aims to pass infrastructure and social spending bills on Tuesday

    House Democratic leaders are telling lawmakers they plan to pass both a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $1.75 trillion social spending bill as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.Why it matters: It’s a very ambitious timeline, but leadership is eager to deliver a win to President Biden while he meets with world leaders in Europe. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This would mark dramatic progress since the pres

  • Black ex-coach alleges racial bias led to firing from Connecticut high school

    A Black man who was fired from his coaching job at a Connecticut high school alleges racial bias led administrators […] The post Black ex-coach alleges racial bias led to firing from Connecticut high school appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Can the U.S. Keep Adding Debt Forever?

    As lawmakers prepare for another hike in the debt ceiling, WSJ's Greg Ip explains why it’s economically feasible for the U.S. to keep borrowing, as long as interest rates stay low.