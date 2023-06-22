Funeral burglar sentenced to 20 years in prison

Jun. 22—OAKLAND, Md. — A West Virginia man who earlier this month entered guilty pleas in a string of burglaries committed while the homeowners were attending funeral services or viewings for their family members has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Garrett County State's Attorney's Office said.

Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, of Fairmont, will also be placed on probation when he is released.

The crimes occurred between November 2018 and September 2022 when homeowners in Garrett County reported to authorities that their homes had been burglarized while they attended services for close relatives.

Vessecchia pleaded guilty June 1 in Garrett County Circuit Court to two counts each of first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary.

It is believed that Vessecchia used obituaries to identify the deceased's relatives, who likely would be away from their homes to attend viewings or funerals.

"The sentence was appropriate, and reflects the devastating effects of this scheme," State's Attorney Christian Mash said. "While nothing can restore the sense of trust that the victims in these matters lost, this sentence should be a message and a deterrent to anyone who would take advantage of others."

Mash said Vessecchia committed five residential burglaries and was implicated in burglary of a storage unit owned by a small businessman.

Jewelry, cash, firearms and other valuables were among items taken.

Judge Justin Gregory suspended additional prison time against Vessechia.

The Garrett County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police investigated the incidents.