'Funeral burglar,' victimized Westchester homes of grieving spouses, to serve 11 to 13 years

A Bronx woman dubbed the "funeral burglar" for her five-month spree in which she targeted Westchester homes picked from obituaries was sentenced Monday to 11 to 13 years in state prison.

Latonia Stewart was assailed by victims as a heartless thief who preyed on them on the worst days of their lives, when they buried their spouses and returned to find their homes ransacked and jewelry and keepsakes stolen.

"Instead of finding solace, they found chaos," Westchester county Judge David Zuckerman said. "Their sanctuaries had been violated by this defendant... (She) cunningly victimized one grieving spouse after another."

Funeral burglar Latonia Stewart, with her lawyer Anthony Mattesi, is sentenced in Westchester County Court Nov. 22, 2021.

Stewart was convicted last month on six counts of second-degree burglary for heists in Rye Brook, Cortlandt, Scarsdale, Greenburgh, Ossining and Tarrytown. For each burglary, Zuckerman sentenced her to 10 years in state prison with all the sentences to run at the same time. He tacked on an additional 1 to 3 years for a stolen property charge related to the jewelry that was recovered from her car and apartment.

Some of that jewelry belonged to residents of two Greenwich homes that were burglarized. She still faces a trial in Connecticut on those charges.

The spree in Westchester lasted from December 2017 to May 1, 2018, when Stewart was arrested after aborting a burglary at the home of a retired Elmsford detective that Greenburgh police had under surveillance during his funeral.

Funeral burglar Latonia Stewart is sentenced in Westchester County Court Nov. 22, 2021.

When they pulled her car over on the Sprain Brook Parkway they found not only her infant daughter and proceeds from several of the burglaries but also a cellphone on which she had just accessed another obituary. More jewelry was found at her Bronx home when they searched it a few days later.

The detectives didn't have Stewart's name until then. But they knew the silver SUV they were looking for because a video of it was circulated by state police after the Cortlandt burglary in February 2018.

Two of the victims submitted remarks that were read in court by Assistant District Attorney Michelle Calvi. Lynn Cunningham of Greenwich called the death of her husband in October 2017 an 'insurmountable loss," with the added theft of his wedding ring, his watches and her jewelry "gut wrenching.

"Latonia Stewart is cruel, heartless and has no soul," Cunningham wrote in asking for the maximum sentence.

Westchester County Judge David Zuckerman during sentencing of funeral burglar Latonia Stewart in Westchester County Court Nov. 22, 2021.

Janice Fruchtman of Cortlandt wrote Stewart had "no soul, no conscience" and stole not just the gifts her husband of 44 years had given her but also her memories.

"She further broke my heart," Fruchtman wrote.

Assistant District Attorney Stefanie DeNise urged Zuckerman to impose a 15-year prison term, saying Stewart had shown no empathy or remorse and quoting a probation officer who called Stewart a "sociopath."

"She preyed upon these unsuspecting and vulnerable victims because it played to her advantage," DeNise told the judge.

Funeral burglar Latonia Stewart is sentenced in Westchester County Court Nov. 22, 2021.

Stewart declined to speak. Her lawyer, Anthony Mattesi, asked for the minimum prison term, 3½ years, citing her lack of any criminal record and that she was a 30-year-old single mother of two children. He said the felony convictions alone would limit her opportunities in life and hamper her ability to provide for her children

Stewart opted to take her chance at a trial, turning down a plea offer that would have landed her in prison for eight years.

Prosecutors did not have eyewitnesses, DNA or fingerprints. But they had her cellphones and the detailed searches she did on them for obituaries and navigation related to the homes of the deceased. And they had license plate readers that tracked her car in Westchester going to and returning from some of the burglaries.

