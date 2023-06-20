Funeral, burial planned for 'Madison Baby Doe' found in Plain City trash truck

Plain City police are planning a funeral for an infant girl who was found in the back of a trash truck with her umbilical cord still attached.

The funeral for "Madison Baby Doe" will be held Saturday at Ferguson's Funeral Home, located at 202 E. Main St., in Plain City. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday with a service beginning at 10 a.m. officiated by police chaplain Martin Guerena.

A procession will then take place from the funeral home to Forest Grove Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held.

Plain City police said a headstone is being donated by Longstretch Monument and a burial plot has been donated by Darby Township.

"We are asking that the public help us honor the life of Madison Baby Doe," police said. "She deserved far more than she received."

The investigation into what happened to the baby girl remains ongoing. Police are continuing to exhaust all leads and are working to establish a timeline for what occurred, as well as identify witnesses and possible suspects.

The baby girl was found around 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the back of a trash truck on the 100 block of Bluestem Lane in Plain City.

An autopsy was conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's office, but no immediate cause of death was able to be determined.

The baby is believed to be, at most, a month old and her umbilical cord was still attached at the time of the autopsy. Police said they are also concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother as it is likely the baby was born without medical attention.

DNA evidence has been submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plain City police at 614-873-2921.

