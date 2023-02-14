Funeral for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski held today

The funeral for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski will be held at noon today at St. Albert the Great, Blessed Trinity Parish.

The private funeral follows visitation, which was held Sunday and Monday at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, and a service held Monday evening by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Officer Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 6 by a man whose mother called 911 and said her son was having a PTSD episode. Officer Charles Thomas was also shot and is recovering.

The funeral is not open to the general public. No one is allowed to enter the cemetery other than family, the McKeesport Police Department and the law enforcement escort, including other departments and agencies.

The procession is expected to impact traffic in the area.

According to a traffic advisory, a large contingent of officers and police vehicles will come into the South Hills starting around 7 a.m.

