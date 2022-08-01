Funeral for fallen Rochester officer today. Live updates

Hundreds are expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Monday to remember Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot last month on Bauman Street.

The funeral − open to family and first responders − will be held at noon at the Blue Cross Arena at 100 Exchange Blvd. in downtown Rochester. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view, according to the Rochester police.

A private interment will follow Monday's funeral service and will be held at White Haven Memorial Park in Perinton.

Road closures for Anthony Mazurkiewicz funeral

Several roads will be closed near the Blue Cross Arena ahead of Monday's funeral. The following roads will close at 8 a.m.:

Broad Street - between South Avenue and South Fitzhugh Street

Court Street - between South Avenue and Exchange Boulevard

Exchange Boulevard - between Main and Fitzhugh streets

South Avenue - between Main to Broad street

Anthony Mazurkiewicz, Sino Seng shot inside surveillance vehicle

Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, and his partner Sino Seng were conducting surveillance inside a parked, unmarked vehicle as part of the department's tactical unit when at least 16 rounds were fired into the car outside 67 Bauman St. around 9:20 p.m. on July 21. Mazurkiewicz, 54, was struck twice in the torso, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries about two hours later.

Seng was shot in the leg and treated and released from Rochester General Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also shot, and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, has been accused of killing Mazurkiewicz and wounding the others. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Anthony Mazurkiewicz received numerous awards during career

This wreath was played in the lobby of the Public Safety Building following the killing of Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Mazurkiewicz joined the Rochester Police Department as a patrol officer in 1993, after five years as a jail deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Over the years, he worked in the Clinton and Goodman sections before joining the department's tactical unit in 2002.

He received numerous departmental awards during his career, and will be posthumously, awarded RPD's highest honors, the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart, said Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello.

Mazurkiewicz, a longtime resident of Fairport, is survived by his wife Lynn, four children, three grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Fairport's Lift Bridge last week was lit in blue hues to honor Mazurkiewicz and neighbors lined roads along the funeral procession route Sunday night following Sunday's wake at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home on Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton.

A graduate of Avon High School and the State University College at Brockport, Mazurkiewicz loved fishing, traveling, spending time with family and was a self-proclaimed food connoisseur who loved to test out new recipes and unique restaurants, according to his obituary

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Anthony Mazurkiewicz funeral in Rochester NY: Live updates