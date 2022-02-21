Funeral for Firefighter Gerhard this week

TechCrunch

Volta Trucks -- the Swedish electric vehicle startup that believes it can build better urban delivery vehicles and other trucks that are safer and take up a smaller carbon footprint than their gas-guzzling, more clumsy, existing counterparts -- has closed a big round of funding to help it through that last mile of work before its Volta Zero trucks go into commercial production later this year. The company has raised €230 million (around $260 million), a Series C round of funding that appears to value the company at just over $490 million (€433 million). Volta will be using the money to fund engineering and business operations ahead of its first trucks rolling off the assembly line, on the back of what looks like a healthy list of customers: Volta said that its pre-order book for its all-electric Volta Zero -- said to be the first fully electric, purpose-built commercial freight vehicle designed for urban freight distribution -- is currently totaling over €1.2 billion, covering more than 5,000 vehicles.