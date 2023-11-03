A funeral in Fresno leads to disturbance involving more than 100 people, police say

Fresno police were dispatched to a “large disturbance” Friday afternoon in which several people were pepper-sprayed and one person was cut with a knife.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Fresno and Mariposa streets and involved more than 100 people who had gathered at a funeral service nearby, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Several people were pepper-sprayed by someone in the crowd and a woman was cut on her hand, presumably by a knife that was found at the scene, Trueba Vega said.

Those who were pepper-sprayed were treated at the scene and were expected to be OK, she said.

Detectives taped off a portion of a gas station at Fresno and E streets and were looking into at least one vehicle there and talking to people involved in the incident. No arrests had been made and those who remained at the scene were being cooperative, Trueba Vega said.

Officers were also looking for surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the department or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.