Funeral held for Amerie Jo Garza
The funeral Mass for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Tuesday. She was one of the 21 people killed last week at Robb Elementary School. (May 31)
The funeral Mass for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Tuesday. She was one of the 21 people killed last week at Robb Elementary School. (May 31)
Mourners paid their respects to 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza Monday at a funeral home in Uvalde, Texas. The funeral home is directly across the street from the school where Amerie, her classmates and two teachers, were shot to death May 24th. (May 31)
A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one.
The first of the many funerals will be that of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, whom her family described as 'kind, caring, blunt, loving, sweet, sassy.'
Following the tragic deaths of 21 people in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many organizations and families have banded together to support grieving parents and honor the children who were senselessly murdered.
Amerie Jo Garza’s family via ReutersAmerie Jo Garza, a ten-year-old girl with beautiful round cheeks and a sweet smile, loved Play-Doh, pizza, and swimming. “She had a generous heart,” the fourth grader’s grandmother, Berlinda Arreola recently told The Daily Beast. “She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand... She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”Amerie kissed her three-year-old brother goodbye each day as she left for school at Robb Elementary,
U.S. President Joe Biden and his team are still considering the sending of longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine but do not want them used to launch attacks inside Russian territory, the White House said on Tuesday. U.S. officials said Biden and his national security aides are in the final stages of preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine with an announcement expected soon, possibly as early as Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this system is under consideration.
The CHP is sharing their results from their max enforcement over the Memorial Day weekend. They say they arrested nearly 900 people for DUI.
President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”
The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late on Saturday in Napa County, California after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000, according to police and county online records. The California Highway Patrol said Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche and attempting to cross State Route-29, when his vehicle was struck by a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep.
Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.
Olha Hlushchenko - Monday, 30 May 2022, 07:04 Russia is transferring military equipment to temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine, regrouping its troops, and preparing to mount an offensive on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, from Izium (a city in the southeast of Kharkiv Oblast and just to the northwest of Sloviansk) and Lyman (a city to the northeast of Sloviansk, in Donetsk Oblast).
It’s official: summer is here, and we’re ready to breakout some of our favorite wardrobe pieces. When it comes to summer, there’s one shirt that’s somehow managed to never go out of style: the classic white T-shirt. For years, this shirt has been a staple of closets everywhere, including those of our favorite celebs. Recently, […]
From the guest list, to the potential date and her gown, Simone Biles opens up about her wedding plans with NFL player Jonathan Owens.
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed.
Gina Tonic is an NYC-based drag queen, singer and actress who expresses her love for performance through the art of drag.
His new album is the actual LOML (*wink-wink*).
Michelle Young addressed Nayte Olukoya split rumors on Instagram Stories after being briefly spotted without her ring at a party.
RIYADH (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi state media said, on a visit that Gulf officials said would feature a meeting with foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Lavrov, who also visited Bahrain earlier on Tuesday, is expected to meet ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, two Gulf officials said.
Blood smears the stairwell floor and the shards of glass strewn about while shrapnel pockmarks the walls. Outside, a crater between two apartment blocks marks the spot where the rocket hit in the very early hours of Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. Sloviansk, in the eastern Donetsk region, is again in Russia's sights as part of its efforts to seize the Donbas, made up of Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China's air force in its air defence zone, with the island's defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past two years or so of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.