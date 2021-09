NY Daily News

An initial cause of death has been determined for the 6-year-old girl who died Sunday night at a Glenwood Springs, Colo., adventure park. The girl, identified Wednesday as Wongel Estifano, suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Officials have still not revealed how the ...