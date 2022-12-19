Funeral service to be held for Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was struck and killed early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The driver has been charged with DWI and hit-and-run.

Funeral services for a Cumberland County deputy killed in the line of duty last week will be held Friday, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Visitation for deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, will be held at 10 a.m. at the Rivers of Living Water church, 1764 Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.

Members of the public are invited to attend along with law enforcement officers and those in the justice field.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Rockfish Memorial Park, 4017 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville.

Rivers of Living Water will stream the funeral service on its Facebook page.

Deputy was killed while investigating robbery

Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed shortly after 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, while investigating a robbery at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was struck as he walked back to his patrol vehicle after a tracking K9 chased the scent of the robber, authorities previously said.

Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in the robbery, authorities said in a news release Monday.

Bradley was also charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing officers for allegedly leading deputies in a foot chase Sunday.

He was also charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods from a Nov. 17 theft at the same Circle K on Gillespie Street.

Bradley is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $52,500 secured bond.

Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Coronation Drive in Linden, is charged with impaired driving and felony death by vehicle in Bolanos-Anavisca Jr’s hit-and-run death.

Terlizzi also faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, driving on a restricted license, driving without insurance and driving without registration, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol charging document.

He was also cited with a red light infraction.

Terlizzi's occupation on the charging document is listed as a tow-truck driver.

The driver left the scene, but was located a short distance away, officials said. Terlizzi's vehicle, identified by Sheriff Ennis Wright as a BMW, was displaying a revoked license plate, the charging document states.

"We had a young officer out here doing his job, what he loved to do, what he wanted to do, and his life was taken away so quickly behind a senseless act of someone getting behind the wheel after they been drinking," Wright said during a news conference Friday.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright stands by a picture of Cumberland County Sheriffs Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Bolanos-Anavisca was struck and killed by an impaired driver on Gillespie Street early Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was a "dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting the citizens of Cumberland County."

He began his career in the Sheriff's Office in November 2020 and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School, the release said.

