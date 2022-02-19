Funeral held for Jayquan McKenley, 18-year-old rapper killed in Brooklyn drive-by shooting

NEW YORK -- A funeral was held Friday for a teenager killed leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The funeral for Jayquan McKenley was held in Harlem.

The 18-year-old rap musician was killed earlier this month in a drive-by shooting.

Mayor Eric Adams called attention to McKenley's murder and the drill rap genre that he says in partially to blame for the spike in gun violence. He met with drill rappers following McKenley's death.

