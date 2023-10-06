Funeral home with 'green' burials accused of improper storage of bodies amid 'putrid smell'

The Return To Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado - The Gazette

A “green burial” funeral home in Colorado is being investigated by police for allegedly storing bodies incorrectly, with neighbours reporting a smell like a “dead animal” from the site.

The Return to Nature funeral home is under investigation for improper storage of human remains, after advertising “nothing at all” burials without caskets or shrouds.

Neighbours said they thought a “putrid smell” from the area had come from a septic tank or dead animal, the Associated Press reported.

The funeral home, in the Colorado town of Penrose, was raided by officers on Tuesday and investigators later found improperly stored human remains, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Under Colorado law, green burials are legal but state code requires that any body not buried within 24 hours must be properly refrigerated.

Fremont County deputies guard the road leading to the funeral home - The Gazette

Locals said they “just assumed it was a dead animal” but became concerned after seeing police lights in the area.

Ron Alexander, a neighbour, said he thought the smell from the area had come from a septic tank.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home provides burial of non-embalmed bodies in biodegradable caskets, shrouds or “nothing at all”, according to its website.

“No embalming fluids, no concrete vaults. As natural as possible,” the website said.

The company charges $1,895 (£1556) for a “natural burial”. The charge does not include the cost of a casket and cemetery space.

The funeral home also performs cremations that involve no chemicals or unnatural materials — “just you and the Earth, returning to nature”, according to its website.

A “green burial” refers to burying bodies that have not been embalmed.

The sheriff’s office said it was working with state and federal officials on the investigation.

Family members who have used the funeral home were asked to contact police.

More details are expected to be released by officials at a press conference on Friday.

