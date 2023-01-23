Funeral home reports stolen van and corpse, Rockford police investigating
A van with a deceased adult inside was stolen from a Rockford area funeral home Saturday.
Rockford police posted on the department's Twitter account Sunday night that the van was located in Chicago.
"We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here," the department tweeted.
