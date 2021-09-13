Funeral honors Ohio sailor killed in Afghanistan
Maxton Soviak, the Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan, was laid to rest Monday in his hometown. (Sept. 13)
Maxton Soviak, the Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan, was laid to rest Monday in his hometown. (Sept. 13)
The dead men worked out of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and had been trained by US and British forces, The Sunday Times said.
The militants target civilians in Panjshir, the BBC finds, despite promises of restraint.
The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.
The U.S. military struck down two Iranian drones attacking the Erbil airport in Kurdish-held Iraq on Saturday, defense officials said.
President Joe Biden opened himself up to trolling Saturday after posing for a picture with children sporting Make America Great Again hats and Trump shirts.
Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a
The document was from 2016 and was part of the investigation into whether the Saudi Arabian government played a role in the attacks.
Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion
• Democratic senator referred to congresswoman as ‘young lady’• Intra-party fight over $3.5tn social spending bill gets personal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Imagine if [they were'] addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with “the old man”, right?’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fired back at the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin for referring to her as “that young lady”, in the latest escalation o
Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub
Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty ImagesCraig Whitlock’s The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War is a hallmark achievement of primary source reporting. It gathers interviews, documents, memos, and cables to tell the story of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan in the words of those in charge of the war, who tried, who failed. This book indicts the mission we sent our men and women to accomplish, in retaliation for what happened 20 years ago. It lays out how our efforts began with patriotic re
The Texas abortion ban is already clashing with the state's tech industry aspirations
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's annual 9/11 dinner at a Manhattan restaurant was attended by Steve Bannon and other Trump loyalists.
Guinea's ruling junta is facing a tough choice: keep ousted president Alpha Conde detained, ignoring international demands for clemency, or free a powerful leader who could seek revenge.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWhen private planes and political campaigns come together in a story, it’s usually about the unseemly sight of a politician flying private. But in the case of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), the story is far less about a first-class flying experience—Kelly is a former astronaut who pilots a small rented plane on short hops to events around the state—and more about the plane itself.The plane in question is a Lancair Columbia 400, a single-engine Cessna th
The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.
The Supreme Court is delusional
The shake-up comes at a critical and difficult time for the agency.
Kids in Nebraska must be vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox and measles, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against mandating COVID-19 shots.
In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.