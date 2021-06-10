Funeral information announced for Murdaugh mother, son killed Monday









A graveside service for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh will be held at noon Friday at Hampton Cemetery on Holly Street, according to obituaries published following their deaths on Monday.

The killings of the son and mother are being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The crimes have sent shockwaves across the state, prompting a call for prayer on the floor of the S.C. Statehouse and unease on Hampton’s main street.

Paul Terry Murdaugh was just 22. As word of his death spread on Tuesday, Hampton residents reacted quietly but somberly.

He grew up with a love for the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting at his family’s lodge, “Moselle,” where he and his mother were found dead Monday.

His obituary, published by the Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, said Murdaugh was a junior at the University of South Carolina, where he was often found cheering on the Gamecocks with his friends and family.

At the time of his death, Murdaugh was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence. The charges are tied to a boat crash near Parris Island in February 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, also of Hampton, and injured others on board.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in May 2019 and had not spent time in jail. There hadn’t been any movement on the criminal case since July 2019, when his bond was modified to allow him to travel.

The family of Mallory Beach, who died in the 2019 boat crash, Tuesday afternoon released a statement through their lawyer, Mark Tinsley, extending sympathies to the family.

”Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter,” the statement said, “the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. ...

“It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.”

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh’s felony charges were being prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s office.

“We obviously cannot proceed with the prosecution, so once we have a death certificate or other acceptable proof, we’ll officially dismiss the charges,” an Attorney General spokesman said Tuesday.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland who, with attorney Jim Griffin, was representing Paul Murdaugh in the felony cases, said, “This is a tragic situation, and our prayers are with the Murdaugh family.” He and Griffin declined further comment Tuesday.

Paul is survived by his father, Richard Alexander Murdaugh; and his older brother, Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Terry Lee Branstetter and Kennedy Hubbard Branstetter; and his paternal grandparents, Randolph Murdaugh III and Elizabeth Alexander Murdaugh.