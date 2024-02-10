After a funeral, a man leaves a $10,000 tip on a $32 bill in a Benton Harbor café

A man turned a sad memory into joyful one for others.

It happened Monday afternoon, when a guy who was visiting Benton Harbor for a friend’s funeral stopped at a local, upscale café. He ordered a breakfast, paid his $32 bill with an American Express card — and left, to the restaurant’s surprise, a $10,000 tip.

Tim Sweeney, the Mason Jar Café’s general manager, said the customer — who lives out of state and asked to remain anonymous — wanted the tip to be a way to honor his friend's memory, and perhaps, to brighten others' day.

The customer, Sweeney said, asked that the tip be split equally among the eight servers, which came to $1,250 a person. The total credit card charge, he added, processed without a hitch.

"The gentleman had come into the restaurant following a memorial for a very dear friend of his," Sweeney said the customer had explained to him. "His tip was the gesture he chose to honor her — and pay it forward."

The general manager said the man — who appeared to be middle age, in his late 40s — dined alone, in a black suit and blue tie, what you might expect he'd wear for a funeral.

Sweeney said he doesn’t remember exactly what the man ordered, and the tip wasn’t an inheritance from the friend who died, or anything like that.

The Mason Jar Cafe — which is owned by husband and wife, Able Martinez and Jayme Cousins, in a converted car dealership — serves locally grown food, fresh-squeezed orange juice and coffee made with specialty-roasted beans.

Drinks come in — what else? ― mason jars.

But even by posh standards, the customer's $10,000 tip was generous.

"We have a crew that does a wonderful job of taking care of guests, so larger tips are pretty normal around here, but not anything of this magnitude," Sweeney said. "This was absolutely out of the blue — and the largest anyone I’ve spoken to has ever seen."

The wait staff, the general manager said, have expressed appreciation for the customer’s generosity and desire to turn a sad moment in his life into a joyous one for others.

Some of them, Sweeney said, have talked about what they might do with the extra money: one, a mom, plans to spend it on driver’s ed classes for her child, and another, said she can finally go on the family vacation of her dreams.

The receipt, which the café posted to Facebook, has been circulating on social media.

It noted, in part: "Things can feel real heavy sometimes, but this was such an amazing act to have seen first hand in our restaurant. So to everyone doing what they can for themselves, and for others, we see you, thank you, and appreciate you."

The social media chatter also has drawn favorable attention to Benton Harbor, which, at times, hasn't always been portrayed in the best light.

"There’s a lot of good that goes on here," Sweeney added. "It’s a vibrant, growing community that’s getting brighter. The customer could have chosen to go anywhere that day, but he chose to come here."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Benton Harbor café workers overjoyed by $10,000 tip