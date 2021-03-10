Funeral may delay sentencing in patient abuse death case

Mar. 10—A funeral may delay a caregiver's sentencing in the 2018 beating death of a man with developmental disabilities at a West Carrollton group home.

A sentencing hearing for Erion De'Shawn Williams, 31, of Dayton, was scheduled for Wednesday after he pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Jerrold Duskey.

As part of a plea agreement, Williams faces between two and four years in prison.

However, defense attorney Anthony Ciscero on Monday filed a motion requesting a one-week continuance to March 17 because of his mother's funeral.

It is not clear whether Judge Dennis Adkins has yet granted the continuance.

Prosecutors said Williams worked as a caregiver for ResCare Inc. when Duskey was injured Feb. 15, 2018, at a group home on Redbluff Drive in West Carrollton.

Duskey died March 5, 2018, at Kettering Medical Center due to complications of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, torso and left upper extremity, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office has said.

Williams has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since Aug. 30, 2019, which followed his indictment in the case.