Funeral for Melania Trump's mother today; Palm Beach warns of traffic around church

The funeral for former first lady Melania Trump's mother will take place this morning at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.

Amalija Knavs, 78, died Jan. 9 in Miami following an undisclosed illness. The service begins at 10 a.m., the Rev. Tim Schenck, the church's rector, told the Palm Beach Daily News.

The town of Palm Beach issued a traffic warning Thursday morning that there would be congestion in the area around the church, which is on the northeast corner of South County Road and Barton Avenue, during the time of the service, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Alternate routes include Cocoanut Row to travel north and south between the Flagler Memorial and Royal Palm bridges.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of first lady Melania Trump, arrive for a New Year's Eve gala with President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 31, 2017.

The church is about 2.5 miles north of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Melania Trump announced her mother's passing in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 9.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs, parents of first lady Melania Trump, arrive at the White House with the first family June 11, 2017.

In a post on Truth Social, former President Trump said Knavs was "an incredible woman." At a recent campaign rally, he credited her cooking as the reason why the Trumps' son, Barron, is 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

"Boy, did she take care of Barron," he said during the Iowa rally.

It's unclear who may attend Thursday's funeral, or where Knavs will be laid to rest. The service is private.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Melania Trump's mother's funeral to be Thursday at Palm Beach church